Body Found Believed to be Missing Brainerd Man

– A body found in a wooded area in Brainerd is believed to be a man missing since July 4, according to Brainerd police.

Thursday around 4:50 p.m. a body was found near the 300 block of Hattie Street just off a trail.

Police say “initial indications” are that it is the body of 29-year-old John Greenwaldt of Brainerd.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will make the official identification and determine the cause of death.

Brainerd police, along with search and rescue teams, held an organized search for Greenwaldt starting 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Greenwaldt was last seen getting into a vehicle on July 4. He was reported missing on July 14.

The case is still under investigation.