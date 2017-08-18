Businesses Encourage People to Shop Local for Back to School

Students Are Gearing Up on Fall Fashion Items

DULUTH, Minn.- Aimee Glonek, owner of Blue Arrow Boutique says in the years past, he weekend before students go back to school has been one of the busiest in the year, And this year she is looking no different.

“We’ve seen a lot of traffic in the last couple and it just seems like people are out and around right now,” said Glonek.

Students going back to school are shifting their focus to fall clothing, buying things like new sweaters and jackets. But it’s not just clothing stores that students go to. People going back to school are also purchasing notebooks and other school supplies.

“We have a lot of great stuff that’s essential. Like pencils, pens, we have art journals, we have color pencils, we have markers, kind of just your staples for back to school,” said Jami Rosenthal, Owner of Pineapple Arts.

Store owners say back to school is a great time to support local businesses, not just to keep money in the local economy, but also to find one of a kind items and experiences that can’t be found in big box stores.

“We just carry a lot of variety for people so it’s just, if you have different styles, we can accommodate your style with what we carry,” said Glonek.