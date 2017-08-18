Duluth Police Looking for Paintball Shooter

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating individuals involved in paintball shooting incidents in Duluth.

Authorities report two incidents have occurred, one on Wednesday, Aug. 16 around 9:10 p.m. in the 200 block of East 3rd Street and another on Thursday, Aug. 17 just after 9 p.m. Victims of the incident say they were hit by paintballs and suffered scrapes and bruises.

The DPD is asking the public for any information regarding the white sedan pictured and persons associated with the incidents. Those with information are asked to call 911.