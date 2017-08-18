Hundreds Expected for Annual Jefferson Street Block Party

The Event Runs From 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19

DULUTH, Minn. – The 26th Annual Jefferson Street Block Party in Duluth will bring hundreds of neighbors together once again this Saturday, August 19 from 2:00 to 5:00p.m on the 1600 block of Jefferson Street.

The party will showcase live music from Lyz Jaakola’s project #theindianheadband, which provides a danceable mix of rock and roll, ska, funk and traditional Anishinaabe music.

The sounds of the Kyle Ollah and Clancy Ward Duo will also attract crowds.

Burgers, brats and veggie burgers will be provided, and people can sign up to bring other items at tinyurl.com/JStreetBlockParty.

Fun activities for neighbors to meet one another and compete for prizes will be happening.

The slowest bicycle race (whoever crosses the finish line last wins!) will entice the crowd.

The 2017 Jefferson Street Block Party is made possible through contributions from many neighborhood businesses and organizations, including Marine General, CVS, Super One Foods, Edina Realty, London Raod McDonald’s, TJs Country Store, 3rd St Bakery, Zen Eye Care, Essentia Health, Les Grumdahl Window and Siding, Endion Properties, Inc and Loaves and Fishes Community.