‘Light and Low’ at Gary New Duluth Recreation Center

FOX 21's William Seay Caught Up With the Organizer's of Duluth YMCA's Light and Low Fitness Program

DULUTH, Minn. – In this week’s Active Adventures, FOX 21’s William Seay caught up with the coordinators of ‘Light and Low,’ a program put together by the Duluth YMCA.

The program takes place at the Gary New Duluth Recreation Center.

Participants have the chance to work on increasing mobility, balance, range of movement, strength and conditioning by using light free weights, resistance bands and balls.

The Duluth Y’s Active Older Adult programs accommodate a wide variety of interests and functional abilities of older adults.

The Duluth YMCA also offers socialization opportunities such as cribbage & coffee and monthly social excursions.

Happening Saturday, August 26 from 11:00-3:00p.m., Bike Rodeo 2017 will be taking place in Gary New Duluth.

Those participating will have the chance to learn bike safety with the Duluth Police Department, take park in a time-trial race and win prizes.

