New Reports Released on Androy Hotel Elevator

Elevator Had Passed Inspection

SUPERIOR, Wis.-After a 63-year-old man plunged to his death Tuesday by falling down an elevator shaft at Superior’s Androy Hotel, where he worked, new details are emerging about the elevator’s inspection reports.

Today, Wisconsin’s Department of Safety and Professional Services, released inspection reports to us today.

They said they performed an inspection on the elevator yesterday and they said quote “while that report will likely not be finalized until Monday, the maintenance log on-site did not reflect reoccurring issues.”

The report went on to say previous inspections this year that found minor issues. Maintenance efforts were completed later in July and the passed final inspection shortly thereafter.

The Androy was not subject to fines in that case.

The man who fell to his death has still not been identified pending family notification.