NWS Confirms 7 Tornadoes in Wednesday Storms

CHANHASSEN, Minn. (KMSP) – The National Weather Service confirmed seven tornadoes hit Minnesota Wednesday afternoon and evening, according to the NWS damage survey.

A band of heavy rain moved north through Minnesota, dropping seven tornadoes along the way.

Two EF-0 tornadoes developed south of Nicollet. The first tornado hit a farmstead and damaged a garage. Both tornadoes caused tree damage. The second tornado also damaged some crops. The two tornadoes were just minutes apart.

The strongest of the day touched down in New Sweden, which is just south of Gaylord. It was an EF-1 tornado, with winds reaching 105 mph. It was a multi-vortex tornado that moved from Nicollet County into Sibley County, causing damage to trees and out buildings. The tornado stayed on the ground the longest, going for 3.1 miles.

Two tornadoes touched down near Winthrop, flattening corn and trees. The second Winthrop tornado also destroyed a barn. Both were categorized as an EF-0.

Another EF-0 tornado appeared south of New Prague and moved across the southwest part of the town, causing minor tree damage.

The last tornado landed on the south side of Lester Prairie in McLeod County, where it uprooted some trees.

No injuries have been reported.