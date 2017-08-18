Red Herring Lounge gets ready for Super Big Block Party

Live music and entertainment on First Street

DULUTH, Minn. -First Street is the place to be on Saturday for the third annual Super Big Block Party. The red Herring Lounge hosts the celebration which brings in skateboarding demos live music, food and plenty of beer. Organizers say the block party celebrates Minnesota’s music culture.

“It’s sort of an encapsulation of what the Red Herring does throughout the year,” Red Herring owner Bob Monahan said. “Which is to bring in the best talent and help enrich the culture and the overall environment of Duluth.”

Gates open at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.