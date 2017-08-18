Remembering the Late Gary Waller

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. —

Former St. Louis County Sheriff Gary Waller passed away earlier this week, and he is being remembered by a close colleague during his tenure in county government.

Waller is perhaps best known as the lead investigator in the Congdon murders at Duluth’s Glensheen estate.

He served for twenty one years with the Duluth Police Department before becoming sheriff in the late 1980s.

Current St. Louis County Undersheriff Dave Phillips says he remembers Waller well, since Waller was the one who hired him as a deputy way back when.

“I got that call from Gary with a job offer, and I’ll never forget that moment,” Phillips said. “It was a moment of pride, but to have that call made by the sheriff really made a forever impression on me.”

Phillips says Waller will be remembered as a great leader, and one that really pushed some progressive changes to the department.

“Anyone that knew Gary as the sheriff – you knew he carried himself with a lot of what we call ‘command presence,’” Phillips said. “He could walk into a room and you knew who the boss was.”

A memorial service for Gary Waller will take place on the 25th of August, next week.