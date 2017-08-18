Sawyer County Fair Opens in Hayward

110th Annual Fair Offers Animal Barn, Fun Shows, and Lots of Food

HAYWARD, Wis. – The Sawyer County fair opened Thursday in Hayward.

Fair-goers can check out the animal barn with the best livestock in the area, watch fun performances like a magic show and singing cowboy, and of course eat all the fair food they can get their hands on.

“If you’re in the neighborhood, you’re sure welcome to come out and enjoy it,” says Chuck Aubart, Treasurer of the Sawyer County Fair. “There’s a lot to see and you won’t be sorry that you stopped in.”

Saturday night, the fair will feature a demolition derby and fireworks display.

On Sunday, there will be a car race and ATV challenge.