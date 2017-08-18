Single Lane Closures on Highway 1 Start Aug. 21

DULUTH, Minn. – Single lane closures will be encountered along Highway 1 between Isabella and Ely beginning Monday, Aug. 21, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Work will continue through October and traffic will be restricted to a single lane in each direction. A flagger and pilot car will lead traffic through the construction area.

The project will include tree clearing, rock removal, and culvert replacement.

Work to resurface and repave the road will take place next summer.

Motorists are reminded to use caution in and around all work areas.

For details on the project visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy1isabella/