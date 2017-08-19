Golfers Play a Round for a Good Cause

Proceeds of the Event Went to Benefit the Honor Flight

CARLTON, Minn.- The Local 420 of the Superior Refinery took part in a Golf scramble, all for a good cause

It was a fundraiser benefitting the honor flight, a program that takes veterans in the Northland to Washington DC to see Veteran memorials. It costs 600 dollars a veteran for the honor flight, and the Local 420 was able to raise a little over 4,000 dollars for the cause.

“I heard a statistic that we’re losing 1800 World War 2 veterans a day, and to get these guys and gals out there to see the memorial that just opened up in the last couple of years, and the emotion and the pride that these fellas feel is just something to see,” said Paul Russ, the organizer of the event.

Funds were raised through entry fees and hole sponsors.