Thousands Turn Out for Hoghead Festival

It's The Biggest Fundraiser for the Proctor Lions Club

PROCTOR, Minn.- Thousands turned out for the Annual Hoghead Festival in Proctor.

The community celebration is Proctor Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and includes food, games, live music and drinks for attendees to enjoy. Funds raised through vendor fees, button sales, and donations all go to benefit local non-profit organizations in the area.

“Some of our key folks we donate to is second harvest food bank, the backpack for kids program that benefits kids in the proctor school district,” said Kevin Comnick, the President of the Proctor Lions Club.

There was also a street dance held as part of the celebration Saturday night.