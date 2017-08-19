More than Two Dozen Arrested in Boston Protests

President Trump Applauded Protestors for Speaking Out "Against Bigotry and Hate"

BOSTON (AP) Boston police say 27 arrests were made during the conservative activist rally and counterdemonstration on Boston Common.

Commissioner William Evans says Saturday’s events went off “as planned,” with no one hurt or killed. Most of the arrests were for disorderly conduct. Some were for assaulting police officers.

Thousands of demonstrators chanting anti-Nazi slogans converged Saturday morning on downtown Boston, dwarfing a smaller group of conservatives staging their own “free speech rally.” The conservatives left shortly after their arrival.

Evans and Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh praised law enforcement for monitoring the demonstrations, which drew about 40,000 people.

President Donald Trump is applauding the people in Boston who he says are “speaking out” against bigotry and hate.

Trump adds in a Twitter message that “Our country will soon come together as one!”