Artists Showcase Their Work at Bayfront Festival Park

150 Artists Traveled from Across the Country for the Event

DULUTH, Minn.- Canvas bags with the pattern of Duluth’s iconic lift bridge printed on them hung in a booth at Bayfront Park. The artist of the bags, Natalija Walbridge says it’s her second year showcasing her art at the Art in Bayfront Park festival.

“Can’t resist doing a Duluth show because all my friends come down, and it’s close to home, and especially with the view of the bridge right next to my booth,” said Walbridge.

The festival draws around 150 artists and thousands of art lovers each year. Attendees enjoy live music, food trucks, and of course art like sculptures, paintings, and photography.

“Duluth is really supportive of the arts and we find that the community really comes out to not only admire the art but importantly to purchase the art,” said Sara Collins, the festival director.

In fact the festival is so popular among artists that those who want to be in the festival, have to apply to get a spot.

Walbridge says she enjoys taking part in the festival because it happens in the city that inspires a lot of her work, and also a place she calls home.

“I just want to celebrate what is great about being in Duluth and the Northland,” said Walbridge.