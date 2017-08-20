Girl Seriously Injured During Carlton Co. Fair Horse Races

13-Year-Old Fell On Fence, Cut Artery

BARNUM, Minn. – There were frightening moments at the Carlton County Fair Sunday after a young horse racer from Barnum fell off a startled horse and then landed on a fence below.

Grace Bartz, 13, had just finished a race when the horse she was riding decided to turn around quickly, according to her mother, Jill Bartz.

Grace was then thrown off the horse and landed on a fence below, which cut a main artery under her arm, according to Jill Bartz.

Fair officials said medical personnel on site acted immediately.

“Our emergency response unit all worked well together. The ambulance staff, the EMS’s that are on hand, our security staff — all the way down — the race staff out there. Everybody worked together to make sure this girl was taken good care of,” said Paul Sample, the vice president of the Carlton County Fair Board.

This was Grace’s first time ever racing a horse.

At last report Sunday night from Grace’s family, Grace was undergoing emergency surgery to repair the broken artery.

Meanwhile, Grace’s family released the following statement to FOX 21:

“We would really like to thank the first responders, ambulance EMTs, the Carlton County Fair personnel, Life Flight and all the folks there for their support. A heartfelt thanks to Ally Brown – a young lady Grace had never met but quickly came to her aid. We could not be more thankful that all the right people were helping Grace and getting as stable as they could. God Bless you all,” said Jill Bartz.