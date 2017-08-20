Jack Link’s Aquatic and Activity Center to Open Soon

New Minong Community Recreation Center Will Feature a Workout Facility and Indoor Swimming Pool

MINONG, Wis. – The Village of Minong, home of Jack Link’s Protein Snacks, is undergoing a multi-million dollar upgrade. That new update is a new multi-use community recreation center.

The Jack Link’s Aquatic and Activity Center is set to open this fall. Fox 21 got an exclusive tour of the new facility.

“The level of excitement in the community right now is sky high,” says Ken Weinaug, Executive Director of the community center.

Construction is almost complete.

“You can probably count on one hand the number of communities of this size, of just over five hundred, that have a forty-thousand-plus square foot community center with the amenities that we have,” says Weinaug.

Minong residents can’t wait to experience the new facility.

“The pool makes me excited,” says Casey Haime, a trustee for the Village of Minong. “I like swimming, so I’m definitely going to have to jump in that pool when they get that open.”

“Personally I’m going to make that commitment,” says Tammie Denninger, Principal of Northwood School in Minong. “Get in here, get fit and enjoy it with the rest of the community.”

The center will feature a basketball court, workout facility, and indoor pool. After a while, it could offer even more.

“We’ve got about sixteen acres of land here, so we’re looking at possibly putting an amphitheater in on the back acreage, says Weinaug. “ATV drive in movies, outdoor events, walking trails, possibly disc golf courses.”

The $10 million facility is being paid for by a donation from the Link family, owners of the Minong based company Jack Link’s Protein Snacks.

Jack Link’s President and CEO, Troy Link had this to say about opening the community center in his hometown:

“I am proud to call Minong home. Our roots here run deep and always will. Minong is where I grew up and where our family founded and operates its businesses. The Jack Link’s Aquatic and Activity Center is a small way for us to say thank you to the Minong area and a modest means of serving its great people that have been so good to us. We hope the center will promote health, wellness, education, fun and fellowship in our beautiful and proud Northwoods community. ”

In addition to offering memberships to residents, the center will be used by the local school district, which plans to introduce swimming into their physical education curriculum for the first time.

“They do offer swimming lessons in the summertime for students but it’s very difficult because it’s during the day so families typically can’t get their students there,” says Denninger. “So just being able to offer that in school is going to help the families out as well.”

Local officials hope the center will make Minong an even bigger tourist destination.

“It adds to what’s already in Minong, so it’ll make it more attractive overall for outsiders to come into Minong,” says Haime.

They also hope it will improve the quality of life for all their residents.

“It’s about bringing the community together in one place as well,” says Weinaug. “They haven’t had the opportunity to do that in this area before.”

The Jack Link’s Aquatic and Activity Center will offer yearly memberships and day passes to anyone wanting to check it out. It’s set to open in Fall 2017.