Thousands Turn Out for Bubble Festival

Attendees Enjoyed Music, Fun, and of Course, Bubbles

DULUTH, Minn.- Kids and their families members had a bubbly good time at a festival hosted by the Duluth Children’s Museum.

Around 25 community partners get together to put on the bubble festival, that includes fun like food, live music, climbing walls, ice skating, and of course, bubbles. Organizers say the bubble festival started as a way to teach kids how to have fun while learning.

“We do this because we want to celebrate with the community. This is our way of telling the community the children’s museum is here, we do great things, and we want you to come out and celebrate the end of summer with us,” said Cameron Bloomkruger, the CEO of the Duluth Children’s museum.

Around 5,000 people turned out for the free event.