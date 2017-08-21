Bikers Come Together at Cedar Lounge for Rider Night

The bar will also be the home of Earth Rider Brewery's tap room, which is expected to start pouring beer this fall.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Before the rain came down Monday, it was perfect weather for a motorcycle ride through the Twin Ports. A group of bikers made its way from Duluth to the Cedar Lounge in Superior.

Every Monday, the bar hosts “Rider Night” with hopes of bringing like–minded groups of people together to socialize over food and drinks.

“Breweries and taverns are places for communities, so the way I’ve done that is to be part of it, be part of the community,” said Tim Nelson, owner of Earth Rider Brewery.

The Cedar Lounge will also be the home of Earth Rider Brewery’s tap room, which is expected to start pouring beer this fall.