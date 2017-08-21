Classes Begin at Lake Superior College

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday was the first day of classes for students at Lake Superior College.

The school’s fall semester officially started with many students visiting the campus book store to pick up required textbooks and laptops.

This year the college is starting its first Private Pilot Ground School at LSC’s aviation center.

Students back on campus tell us they’re excited to get back in the classroom.

“I also work on campus, so I was here the entire summer,” said Gustavo Nascimento, a student at Lake Superior College. “I got used to seeing this place empty every day. It’s kind of exciting to see a lot of people back here.”

Lake Superior College is also offering a couple new clubs to students this year. A co–ed clay target team and a competitive mountain biking team will both start up this fall.