Extra DWI Patrols on Minnesota Roadways

Labor Day Weekend is One of the Deadliest Holidays on Minnesota Roads

DULUTH, Minn. – Now through Labor Day, law enforcement agencies across the state of Minnesota are cracking down on drunk driving.

In 2016, over 23,000 drivers received tickets for driving while intoxicated according to the Department of Public Safety.

It’s a number the Toward Zero Deaths Campaign would like to see go down.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, an average of five people get arrested every hour for driving while intoxicated during Labor Day weekend in the state.

St. Louis County is number five for the most deadly counties for impaired driving.

Both of those statistics are red flags for local agencies such as the Minnesota State Patrol, the Duluth Police Department and Northeast Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths.

Now, the authorities want to remind you to think twice before putting those keys in the ignition after drinking.

“The important thing is, I always tell people, if you have to ask yourself, am I okay to drive, then you’re not. If you know that you’re going to go out, if you know that you’re going to have some alcohol, just make the plan before hand,” said Sgt. Ryan Morris with the Duluth Police Department.

Sgt. Morris says making a plan can be as easy as calling a sober friend, requesting Uber, Lyft, or a cab.

For sober drivers on the road, remain alert and always report any suspicious activity.

“If you see something when you’re on the road, it’s okay to call in and say you know, I see something because you may have saved a life,” said Holly Kostrzewski, Northeast Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths Coordinator.

Twenty-eight bars in the Twin Ports area do participate in the Joyride Program.

Twin Ports Joyride is an alternative safe ride home program.

It’s funded by generous beer wholesaler donations and local bars.