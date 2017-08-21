Family Event Supports Superior Police and Fire Museum

Coffee Conversation: Superior Public Museums
Natalie Froistad

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This evening the annual mini-golf fundraiser for the Old Firehouse and Police Museum is taking place.

The family event runs from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Monday, August 21.

There will be mini-golf, hot dogs, drinks and chips for $7.00.

Local firefighters and police officers will be onhand to talk with kids and show vehicles.

This is all taking place at Capt’n J’s Mini-Golf which is next to the SS Meteor on Barker’s Island.

For more information head to superiorpublicmuseums.org, or call 715-394-5712.

