Fundraiser Helps Support Superior’s Old Firehouse and Police Museum

Organizers say this event helps the museum grow and continue to be available to the community

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Families were out for a good cause on Barker’s Island Monday, as Superior Public Museums hosted its annual mini-golf fundraiser. The event helps raise money for the city’s Old Firehouse and Police Museum.

Firefighters and police officers from Superior were also on hand at the event to interact with kids and families.

Organizers say events like this help the museum grow and continue to be available to the community.

“Because it is a free museum we have to come up with other forms of financing to keep it alive,” said Sara Blanck, executive director of Superior Public Museums. “This is one of the ways we pay for the things that the museum needs, whether it be maintenance or new exhibits.”

The event helped raise a few thousand dollars for the museum.