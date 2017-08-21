Gordy of Gordy’s Hi-Hat Turns 90 Years Old

He's Been Working at His Restaurant for Over 50 Years

CLOQUET, Minn.- Gordy’s Hi-Hat’s very own Gordy Lundquist turned 90 years old, Monday

3 Generations of Lundquist family members work side by side at the popular and seasonal restaurant that specializes in burgers, milkshakes, and fried fish sandwiches.

“Secret to 90 years is probably the burgers. It’s the fountain of youth here. That’s what we’re serving up every day,” said Sever Lundquist, Gordy’s Grandson.

Gordy has been working in their family owned business for more than 50 years, and has no plans to retire anytime soon. He says seeing the happy faces of the customers makes it all worth it.

“They ask me every once in a while, why are you still working? It’s because those people who come up here and visit with us. This is my life and I can’t think of anything I’d rather do than come to Gordy’s Hi-hat and go to work,” said Gordy.

Gordy celebrated his birthday by working, and customers got in on the fun with free burger shaped cupcakes.