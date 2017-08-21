Fire Destroys Home in Orr

4450 PELICAN ROAD, ORR, MINNESOTA

ORR, Minn. – Crews responded to the call of a house fire in the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 21, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Several fire departments responded to the call just after 5:45 a.m., in the 4400 block of Pelican Road in Orr, Minnesota.

When crews arrived on scene, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. The house is reported to be a complete loss.

The house was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.