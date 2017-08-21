MISSING: Kendra Lamb, of Glidden, Wis.

GLIDDEN, Wis. – The Ashland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 16-year-old Kendra Lamb.

Lamb reportedly left her residence on Wednesday, July 10 and her whereabouts are now unknown.

Lamb is described as a Caucasian female, 5’2″ tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is believed she may have gone to Grayslake, Illinois, where she used to live with her Grandmother, her Grandmother no longer resides in the area.

Lamb may be with Ezaristo Danny Vasquez-Perez, 19, who also goes by “Junior.” Vasquez-Perez is described as a Hispanic male, with black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office at 715-682-7023 or 911.