Thousands Turn Toward the Sky for Solar Eclipse

It Was Cloudy in Duluth But That Didn't Stop People From Trying

DULUTH, Minn.- A solar eclipse happens when the moon moves between the sun and earth, temporarily blocking the light of the sun from reaching earth. And during Monday’s eclipse people in the Northland were able to see an eclipse of around 80 percent.

Thousands of people swarmed places like Grandma’s Sports Garden and the Duluth Public Library around noon to get together for the big day. These were just two of many viewing parties going on in the Northland designed for people wanting to catch a glimpse of the Great American Eclipse.

“This particular eclipse, they call it the Great American Eclipse,” said Marc Seigar, the Associate Dean of Swenson College of Science and Engineering at the University of Minnesota Duluth. “Because it’s the first time in 99 years that an eclipse has gone all the way from the west coast to the east coast.”

The last time a solar eclipse was visible from the United States was in 1979, so for many of the attendees, it was the first time in their life to even see an eclipse.

“I don’t know what it’s like so I kinda wanna see it,” said Tommy Larsen, who was at Grandma’s Sports Garden with his mother.

Some families taught their Children about what an Eclipse is before the big day, and used the day, not just for family fun, but also as an educational opportunity.

“It’s an excuse to come to the library to be honest. Kind of a shame to say we don’t come as often as we could so we got here a little early so they had time to read some books and check out some books and everything,” said Chad Callaghan, who was at the library with his children to watch the historic event.