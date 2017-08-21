Virginia Daycare Center Damaged By Flooding

Apple Tree Learning Center Had Three to Four Inches of Standing Water in Some Classrooms

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Some businesses in Virginia were flooded last week after that are was hit with more than four inches of rain.

The Apple Tree Learning Center had three to four inches standing water in some of their classrooms on Friday.

They have since pumped the water out, but their cleanup has only just begun.

“It was very heartbreaking to watch and get the children, I had to call parents and the infants and toddlers were sent home that day,” said Patricia Monacelli, Executive Director of the Apple Tree Learning Center.

“We had to close on Friday and [Monday],” Monacelli went on to say. “Starting [Tuesday] we will have our preschool, pre-kindergarten and school age and potentially our toddlers in the building, but this room, until I know what we can do for it, I’m keeping the infants home.”

If you want to help with their clean up efforts, you can stop by the center at 409 1st St. N in Virginia. You can also call the center at (218) 741-7441 or visit them on Facebook.