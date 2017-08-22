21st Ave East, 4th Street Intersection to Close Aug. 23

DULUTH, Minn. – Work to rebuild 4th Street in Duluth is continue to progress east, and beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the 21st Avenue East intersection will close, according to the St. Louis County Public Works Department.

Those traveling along 21st Avenue E will be detoured to 24th Avenue E and Kent Road.

Drivers should expect delays and are reminded to slow down and be alert when traveling in construction zones.

“Since the traffic will be clogged up, being able to go through the alleys and the back roads on [my bike] will be a lot easier to avoid it,” said UMD Student Nate Emerson.

The intersection is expected to be closed until late Sept., while crews work to rebuild the road and the City of Duluth utilities beneath it.

To learn more about the project and others visit www.stlouiscountymn.gov