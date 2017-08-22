Fatal Crash on Co Hwy A near Spooner

WASHBURN CO., Wis. – Just after 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug 21, authorities responded to a one vehicle crash on County Highway A near Fred Tripp Road in Washburn County, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Upon arrival an investigation was conducted and determined that the driver, a 48-year-old female of Springbrook, was under the influence of alcohol after a legal blood draw.

A female passenger, 54, sustained life-threatening injuries. Both females were transported via helicopter to Duluth for treatment.

The driver, identified as Lorraine Lampert, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated causing injury.

At 8:30 p.m. Monday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol was notified that the passenger had succumbed to her injuries. Lampert will now face new formal charges.

The name of the victim is being withheld at this time and the crash remains under investigation.