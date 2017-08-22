Guard and Reserve Vets See Improved Education Benefits

Minnesota Sen. Al Franken Helped Write the Legislation

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Veterans headed to college recently saw changes to their G.I. Bill benefits, changes which really help National Guard and Reserves veterans.

Under the Colmery Veterans Educational Assistance Act, Guard and Reserve members will get $2,300 in additional G.I. Bill benefits, if they were on active duty less than a year.

Plus, vets can now use their benefits anytime, instead of having a 15 year window.

“It opens up opportunities as far as where their career may progress to. We get a lot of older veterans coming in here, and sometimes options may be limited for them,” said Monte Stewart with U-W Superior’s Non-Traditional Student Center.

Minnesota Senator Al Franken helped write parts of the new G.I. Bill legislation.