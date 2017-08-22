Local Businesses Happy to Have College Students Back

Many Businesses Rely on Student Customers During the School Year

DULUTH, Minn. – A lot of businesses owners and managers are excited to have college students back this fall because they rely on their business during the school year.

Crooked Pint Ale House in Duluth has only been open for a few months, but they expect returning UMD and Saint Scholastica students to come check them out this fall.

“That’s just really nice to have around. Just having that number of people in this close a proximity and I’m hoping that they all enjoy Crooked Pint and come in here for one of our thirty-two tap beers and a chicken pot pie,” said Russ Smith, General Manager of Crooked Pint Ale House.

UMD classes begin on Monday, August 28th. CSS starts back up on Tuesday, September 5th.