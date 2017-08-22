National Senior Citizens Day Celebrated at North Shore Estates

Residents checked out the eclipse and got in some games of bingo

DULUTH, Minn. – Monday was National Senior Citizens Day, and some folks in the Northland decided to celebrate. North Shore Estates in West Duluth threw a little party for their residents. First they checked out that solar eclipse, or what they could see of it, and then got together for some treats and a couple games of bingo.

“Here in West Duluth we like to establish a sense of community both with residents, community members, family members,” administrator Justin Teal said. “Coming together to have these events, just celebrating life, having a good time, is how we like to be thought of here at the North Shore Estates.”