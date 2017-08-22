A New Year Starts at FDLTCC

College Celebrates 30th Anniversary This Year

CLOQUET, Minn. – Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College celebrated the start of a new school year Tuesday.

The campus was buzzing with students making their way to and from classes. One student we spoke to says he loves FDLTCC’s sense of community.

“Teachers are willing to help, along with classmates, even people you don’t know are willing to reach out a helping hand,” said Artis Fountain, second year student. “You don’t get that everywhere you go.”

This year Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College marks its 30th anniversary.