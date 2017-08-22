Owl Attacks 3-Year-Old Girl at Lake Bemidji State Park

(Stock Image)

BEMIDJI, Minn. (AP) – Lake Bemidji State Park staff temporarily closed one of their park trails after an owl attacked a 3-year-old girl over the weekend.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the child received scratches on her head and was treated at an urgent care ward.

Staff closed the park’s Rocky Point Trail. Minnesota Department of National Resources workers investigated but couldn’t locate the bird.

DNR official Christine Herwig says the owl might have attacked because it felt its young were threatened.