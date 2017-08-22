Pop Up Band Performs In Leif Erickson

34th Infantry Gives Back With More Than Just Military Service

DULUTH, Minn.

Monday evening, some special military performers showed off their musical talents in Leif Erickson Park in Duluth.

Residents heard the sound of the 34th Infantry Band, a group made up of members of Minnesota’s Army National Guard.

While they’re fully trained for duty, these special men and women perform at funerals, parties, and free pop–up concerts like this one.

“Music is a communication tool that goes beyond words. We can play at a memorial service or play at a celebration at an army ceremony and make it even that much more special,” Chief Warrant Officer David Strodalen, 34th Infantry Band.

The band is making stops throughout the state. Their next stop will be in Stillwater, Minn., Tuesday, August 22nd.