Storm Damage Clean Up Planned in Hartley this Winter

DULUTH, Minn. – Over a year ago, a windstorm swept through Duluth and Hartley Park causing extensive tree damage in the area.

Hartley Park officials say there are still potential hazards from downed trees in a remote 30-acre section in the northwest corner of the park.

Work crews will be working this winter to prevent potential fire hazards and dangerous conditions for the public.

The City of Duluth will work with the St. Louis County Land and Minerals Department, who owns the land near Hartley, to ensure public safety, as well as future growth of the forest by removing only damaged, downed, and hazardous trees.

While work is occurring, the public is asked to stay clear of the project zone.