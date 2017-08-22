Students Are Back in Duluth for Fall Semester

Welcome Week Has Activities Going Both On and Off Campus

DULUTH, Minn.- Kylie Cartwright unloaded some of her final items out of her parent’s car. It’s move in day at UMD, and Cartwight who is a freshman, is moving away from her parents for the first time in her life.

“It’s sad. Really going to miss my family and stuff. Had to give my Turtle away yesterday so that was really hard, otherwise I’ll be fine. I’ll probably miss the dogs the most,” said Cartwright.

And it’s not just a big day for . This year 2200 new freshmen students are attending UMD, and stepping into a new era of their lives.

“We want our students to feel at home and connected as much as possible because one of our hallmarks or outstanding qualities here at UMD is our students make meaningful connections,” said Lendley Black, the Chancellor of UMD.

When the new students arrived they were welcomed by returning students who helped them move in and showed them the ropes.

The returning students who help the freshmen are called “Rock Stars.” They help the new students learn about the campus, and what they can expect out of college life.

“We are here to help students transition into college we take them to different events to help them with financial things, and worry about sexual assault and stuff like that, and we just do fun activities on campus to help them meet people and feel more welcomed in the community,” said London Goode a Rock Star.

Some parents we talked with said it’s a bittersweet day, watching their children leave their nests, but Cartwight says she’s looking forward to what this new chapter in her life will have to offer.

“I’m excited, I’m excited to get like a fresh start on life. I’ll be nervous meeting new people, but it’ll all be part of the experience,” she said.

Welcome Week activities aren’t just on campus Returning students also take part in an unofficial welcoming.

A large number of students swarmed the streets and gathered on lawns holding signs; some of them a little risqué, to welcome the new students. Many of those students were drinking alcohol and cheering, as cars drove by honking. Some students say the big parties on move in day is a tradition in the area, and college life wouldn’t be the same without it.

“We’re scaring off a little bit of the parents just so they can leave and let their kids enjoy what they’re about to embark on for the next 4 years,” said Madi Sandholm, a student at UMD.

Several of those parties were broken up by the Duluth Police Department by noon.