Tribute Fest Begins Tomorrow

Raises Money for Homeless Veterans

DULUTH, Minn.-The 9th annual Tribute Fest kicks off tomorrow to help raise funds and awareness for homeless veterans.

Events begin at 3 p.m. with cardboard boat races at Pier B.

A dance concert will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Bayfront Festival Park.

Festivities continue on through Saturday.

To find out more, visit thetributefest.com.