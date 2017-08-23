2 Charged After Drug Bust in 100 Block of East 3rd Street in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Investigators from the Duluth Police Department and the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Aug. 17, in the 100 block of East 3rd Street in Duluth.

The search warrant was part of an investigation into the suspected sale of controlled substances.

During the search, approximately 5 grams of heroin, 7 grams of meth, digital scale, drug packaging materials, over $1,400 in cash, and a handgun were recovered.

Forty-three-year-old Derrick Lamont Ewing, of Minneapolis, and 36-year-old Jomell Louis Parsley, of Chicago were arrested. Both were formally charged by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, on Aug. 21.

Ewing was charged with 2nd Degree Sale of Heroin and 2nd Degree Sale of Methamphetamine in a School Zone. His bail is set at $50,000 with no conditions, $25,000 with.

Parlsey was charged with 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance and Giving a False Name to a Peace Officer. His bail is set at $30,000 with no conditions, $15,000 with.