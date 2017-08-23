Dragon Boat Races to Take Over Barkers Island This Weekend

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Lake Superior Dragon Boat Festival is coming up this weekend.

The funds raised through the event go to Twin Ports Rotary Clubs and the Essentia Health Foundation.

However, the races are all free for community members to attend.

The event is taking place on August 25 – 26.

Races can be watched at Barker’s Island.

Other than the races, there will be food, live music, and a craft fair.

The festival is celebrating 16 years.