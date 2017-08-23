Drug Bust in the 1500 Block of East 1st Street in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A search warrant was executed on Aug. 15, at an apartment in the 1500 block of East 1st Street, as a result of an investigation into the suspected sale of controlled substances by the Duluth Police Department and Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

During the search, investigators recovered approximately 29.5 grams of heroin packaged for sale, 70 grams of cocaine packaged, 2.5 grams of meth, 36.5 grams of marijuana, 54 ecstasy pill, drug packaging, digital scale, two firearms, ammunition, and over $2,800 in cash.

Three individuals were arrested, 29-year-old Felix Antonio Rayford, of Hammond, Indiana, Donte Lawain Smith, of Chicago, Illinois, and 37-year-old Kyle Darrnel Knight of Dolton, Illinois.

On Aug. 18, all three were formally charged by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office. Rayford, Smith, and Knight were all charged with Aid and Abet 1st Degree Sale of Cocaine/Meth, Aid and Abet 1st Degree Sale of Heroin, and Aid and Abet 1st Degree Sale of Cocaine/Meth with a Firearm. Bail for all three is set at $300,000.

Additionally, the Duluth Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 34-year-old Ernie Smith of Chicago, who currently remains at-large.