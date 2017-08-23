Duluth Based Business Partnering With Shark Tank’s Kevin Harrington

Locker Innovations Expanding to Work With More Inventors, Entrepreneurs

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth based company Locker Innovations is expanding its business and bringing in Kevin Harrison, a former shark from the television show Shark Tank to be on their team.

Locker Innovations works with inventors and entrepreneurs to help them develop and market their products.

On Wednesday, they showcased their business and some of their successful clients to potential investors at Pier B Resort in Duluth.

“We’re looking to kind of do a show and tell,” said Mike Locker, Senior Vice President of Locker Innovations. “We want to let people know who we are, what we do, and what’s happening, our partnership with Kevin right now, and potential investment opportunities down the road.”

Kevin Harrison said that working with Locker will allow him to get back into product development.

“We’ll be able to service any entrepreneur or inventor or anybody from any part of the country out of this area because we have all the talent based right here to be able to do it,” said Harrison.

Officials at Locker Innovations tells us bringing Harrison on board will help create what they hope to be the “ultimate” development company.