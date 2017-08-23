Duluth East High School Holds Registration

Students Could Pick Up Schedules and Have Their School Picture Taken

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth East High School opened their doors to students today before classes begin this fall.

East students could pick up their schedules, get their locker assignments, and have their school picture taken.

They could also learn about all the school clubs and activities and reminisce with friends.

“I think it’s fun to see everyone because you haven’t seen them for a whole summer now,” said Letitia, a senior at East.

“And lots of new people too that you don’t recognize,” added junior Natalie.

“It’s exciting to see all the new ninth graders or new people come in,” said Letitia.

Duluth Public Schools start classes on Tuesday, September 5th.