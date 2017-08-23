Grand Rapids Woman Pleads Guilty to Theft by Check

GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. – A Grand Rapids woman pled guilty to two counts of felony Theft by Check in Itasca County District Court on Aug. 18, according to Itasca County Attorney John J. Muhar.

Debra Lynn Solem, 53, was the office manager at Undem Law Office, where she was connected to the writing of unauthorized checks.

According to Muhar, Solem wrote herself or other vendors unauthorized checks during the time period between 2012 and 2016. She then cash the checks and convert the proceeds to her personal use. She is also accused of using unauthorized direct deposits into her bank account to achieve the same result.

The total loss to Undem Law Office is reported to be in excess of $100,000.

Solem is due back in court at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2017. A restitution hearing will follow in November.