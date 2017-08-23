IRS Auctions Off Ely’s Oldest Outfitter Business

ELY, Minn. – Thousands of dollars in back taxes has prompted the federal government to seize the oldest standing outfitter business in Ely.

In June, the IRS seized the store’s belongings because of tens of thousands of dollars in unpaid taxes.

The state of Minnesota also has two liens against Wilderness Outfitters, and American Band of the North has also filed suit over the lack of mortgage payments.

Ely residents say businesses under has become all too common in the area.

Photojournalist Adam Jagunich takes us to the auction.