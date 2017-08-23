Level III Offender Relocating to Hibbing

1300 BLOCK OF 14TH AVE E

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police Department is notifying the public of a Level III Predatory Offender that will be relocating to the area on Aug. 28.

Billy Mike Peterson, 36, will be moving into the 1300 block of 14th Avenue East. Peterson has a history of sexual contact with male and female adolescent victims who were known to him.

Peterson has served his time and is at this time not wanted, this announcement, is simply to notify the public.

Those with questions are encouraged to attend a notification meeting that will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at the Little Theater in the lower level of the Hibbing Memorial Building.