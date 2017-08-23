Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Receives Donation

Annual Breezy Point 5K Raised $20,000 for the Organization This Year

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth campus of the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge got a big donation today from an annual run held in Duluth.

All the proceeds from the annual Breezy Point 5K, $20,000 this year, were donated to the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge. That will help the organization with their long term care programs.

Breezy Point 5K founders Stevie and Sandy Paulson presented the donation check today at the Adult and Teen Challenge campus in Duluth. The money will be used by the organization to continue their work helping people recover from addiction at no cost to many of their clients.

“Those dollars are helping men find recovery, find restoration and get plugged back into society and be contributing members of society,” says Seth Currier, Center Director for the Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.

People in the long-term programs there live on campus for thirteen weeks, learning how to gain freedom from drugs and alcohol.

Over its nine year history, the Breezy Point 5K has raised about $60,000 for the organization.