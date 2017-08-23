Minnesota Supreme Court to Livestream Attorney Arguments

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota’s Supreme Court plans to begin livestreaming video of attorney oral arguments.

The court says it will livestream video from both the State Capitol Courtroom and the Supreme Court’s courtroom in the Minnesota Judicial Center, starting Monday. The goal is to increase public access to the work of the state’s highest court.

The court also will continue its longstanding practice of posting recorded video of oral arguments on the Minnesota Judicial Branch website.