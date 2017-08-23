Northland 4-H Groups Prepare for Minnesota State Fair

10th Grader Landen Dahl will Travel to the 'Great Minnesota Get Togehter' to Showcase Mason Bee Research

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening now through Monday, September 4, dozens of Northland 4-H youth will make way to the Minnesota State Fair, eager to share their projects, research, and livestock with other 4-H members.

In this week’s Animal Answers, Duluthian Landen Dahl visited FOX 21 Local News alongside Tim Caines, Program Coordinator for South St. Louis County 4-H.

Dahl will soon be starting the 10th Grade. She’s traveling to the ‘Great Minnesota Get Together’ to showcase her work with mason bees.

Dahl first started her project after attending a 4-H blue seminar. She now has multiple bee hives stationed throughout the Northland for research.

She will make her way to the 4-H building ready to entertain listeners with knowledge she’s collected over the summer.

Dahl says 4-H is important to her because it allows her to build knowledge of the environment while obtaining life skills.

Click here if you would like to learn more about 4-H at the Minnesota State Fair.